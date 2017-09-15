More than 80 dead in Islamic State attack in Southern Iraq

The death toll has risen to more than 80 after an Islamic State-claimed attack in southern Iraq targeting a restaurant frequented by Shiite Muslim pilgrims, Iraqi officials said.

A total of 84 people were killed and 93 injured in the attack in Nasiriyah, Thi Qar province yesterday, according to provincial governor Yahya al-Nassiri. Among them, seven Iranians were killed and 16 wounded.

Mr al-Nassiri added that the province's director of intelligence had been removed and the Interior Ministry called for him to be investigated.

The attack began as a shooting at a checkpoint and restaurant along the main road that connects the province to Baghdad, followed by two suicide bombers, one driving an explosives-laden car.

The spiritual leader of Iraq's Shiite majority condemned the attack, calling on Iraq's central government and local leaders "to undertake responsibly and professionally the protection of citizens from terrorists".

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani's message was delivered by his representative Sheikh Abdulmehdi al-Karbalai from the holy city of Karbala during Friday prayers.

IS fighters have repeatedly turned to large-scale insurgent attacks following territorial losses.

In July Iraqi forces declared victory against IS in Iraq's second largest city, Mosul, a military win that effectively broke the back of the extremists' self-proclaimed caliphate.