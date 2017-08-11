More than 70 sex offenders refused entry to south east Asia due to NCA crackdown

More than 70 registered sex offenders from the UK have been refused entry to countries in south east Asia in the last 2 years.

It is the result of a major campaign by the National Crime Agency - which is sharing intelligence with countries where paedophiles are known to hide out.

It is targeting countries like the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand.

Stephanie McCourt, who is working on the project, said: “If you’re a convicted child sex offender and you are intent on travelling to a place where you think has vulnerabilities, that is changing.”

“When you turn up at their border, they know who you are and they’re going to send you back to the UK,” she added.