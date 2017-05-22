More than 31 million people internally displaced in 2016, report finds

More than 31 million people were displaced in their own countries last year, a report has found.

Over 75% of the displacements were due to disasters including floods and wildfires and the rest from conflicts, with Congo and Syria topping the list.

The report released by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre on Monday says East Asia and the Pacific accounted for two-thirds of the displacements related to extreme weather events in 2016 - almost double the number for 2015.

The centre is part of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

It says there have been roughly twice as many internally displaced people as refugees who flee to another country in recent years.

Yet the report said refugees and migrants get far more attention than the millions displaced inside their countries by conflict, violence and disasters.

AP