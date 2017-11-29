More than 100 reindeer killed in three days by trains in Norway

A Norwegian train smashed into a herd of reindeer in the country's Arctic region today, killing 17 animals, days after similar incidents led to the death of more than 100 reindeer.

Thor Braekkan, of Norwegian rail operator Bane NOR, said the latest collision occurred about 12 miles south of where some 65 reindeer were mown down on Saturday. The company blamed the earlier crash on a lack of communication with freight train drivers.

Jonas Paulsen, an employee with Bane NOR whose job includes cleaning up after animal collisions, said the reindeer stand little chance.

The speed at which trains move was immediately reduced along a 20-mile stretch of the country's longest railroad between Trondheim, central Norway, and Bodo, just north of the Arctic Circle.

An image taken from video of a train passing by dead reindeer, near Mosjoen, North of Norway. Pic: AP

The cause of today's collision was not immediately known.

However, the state-owned company has said it earlier had failed to inform train drivers about the presence of the animals on the tracks and hence the need to reduce speed.

Reindeer have been hit eight times between November 22 and 25, resulting in the death of 110 animals.

Since 2013, a total of 3,372 reindeer, sheep and moose have been killed along the 453-mile rail line, according to NRK.

Siri Martinsen, head of Norwegian animal rights group NOAH, told Norwegian broadcaster NRK "when it happens over and over again for several years, maybe it's not enough to just regret it".

Mr Martinsen added they would file a complaint with the police in an attempt to ensure somebody is held responsible.

AP