More than 100 migrants feared dead after boat capsizes off Libyan coast

More than 100 people are feared to have drowned off the coast of Libya after a boat carrying migrants capsized.

Eight bodies have been recovered so far, while only four survivors have been found.

The tragedy coincides with World Migrant and Refugee Day.

According to the United Nations, 34 thousand people are displaced every day in places like Syria and Afghanistan.

