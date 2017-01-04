More than 100 injured in New York train incident

Update 4pm: More than 100 people have suffered minor injuries when a Long Island Rail Road train hit a bumping block at a Brooklyn station, New York City authorities said.

Fire officials at the scene said metal that appeared to be from a rail pierced the bottom of the train and the wheels lifted up.

The crash also damaged a work area beyond the tracks, they said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said the train was moving very slowly and added that it "wasn't really a derailment".

Eleven of the injured were taken to hospital.

Officials at the scene estimated that 600 to 700 people were on the train.

They said many passengers were standing as they prepared to get off the train.

The cause is under investigation.

Earlier: Around three dozen people suffered minor injuries when a Long Island Rail Road train either hit something or derailed as it arrived at a New York terminal, officials said.

Images showed the train at a slight angle in its track bed in the busy Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.

Passengers said that there was a loud bang and a jolt that sent some people flying.

Some people were carried away on stretchers. Others were sitting outside the train holding ice packs to their heads.

Reports from the scene said some people were bleeding from cuts.