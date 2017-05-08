'Monster' jailed for life over drug and child sex offences

A 47-year-old - described in court as a "monster" - has been jailed for life in the UK after being found guilty of drug and child sex offences.

Nicholas Taylor gave a thumbs up and said "yeah, spot on" from the dock as he was sent down for at least 18 years after being found guilty of 62 offences, including rape, supplying class A drugs and indecency with a child.

His 44-year-old wife Joan - who was found guilty of 22 offences including rape and sexual activity with a child - was sentenced to 18 years in prison at Leicester Crown Court.

Handout photo issued by Northamptonshire Police of Nicholas (left) and Joan Taylor who have been jailed at Leicester Crown Court after being convicted of 94 drug and child sex offences.

Sentencing them, Judge Nicholas Dean QC said: "You (Nicholas Taylor) caused children to become addicted to drugs and you used their bodies for your pleasure.

"In truth your behaviour stems from craven lack of any moral compass and your depraved appetite for drugs and sexual gratification.

"You raped children. You are an intelligent man, but a monster.

"I have looked to see whether you have any redeeming characteristics, whether there might be any prospect that you will ever be anything better than a monster. I see no good in you, I see no prospect of you changing."

The court heard that Mr Taylor, who had previously been in prison for a number of convictions, had tried to portray himself as leading a crime-free life while carrying on his offending.

The judge said: "The jury heard evidence to the effect that to the outside world you were, in the indictment period, portraying yourself as a reformed character, someone who had experienced the depravity of the drugs world and had emerged rehabilitated.

"Whilst in fact, at the same time, you were depriving and corrupting young people with drugs and abusing them sexually."

He added: "You are a very very dangerous man."

Addressing Joan Taylor, he said: "You, despite your not guilty pleas, have shown remorse for your behaviour."

The couple, described as "master manipulators", had pleased to other offences before the trial began in February.

The judge said the actions of Taylor and his wife, both of of Briar Hill, Northampton, had a devastating effect on the lives of their victims.

One victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court: "A few years ago I tried to kill myself.

"I wanted to die because of what he (Nicholas Taylor) has done to me.

"What happened was a long time ago but it still feels so raw."

Staring at Taylor - who was slouched in the dock stroking his beard throughout the tearful statement - the woman, now in her 30s, said: "I would have been a different person if it had not been for him.

"What happened is there every day. I don't have to think back to it, I live it every day.

"I'm not going to have any children because I don't want to bring them into the world I live in."

The crimes involved boys and girls as young as 11, between 1996 and 2006.

The 11 victims were aged 16 or under.

Isabella Forshall, mitigating for Taylor, said: "As bad as this case is, it's not one of the very worst."

Emily Culverhouse, for his wife, said: "When Nick was not around, Joan was a different person.

"She was under Nick's control at all times.

"She was controlled by both drugs and violence. "This offending - in my submission - would not have occurred had it not been for him."

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Adam Pendlebury said: "The Taylors plied their victims with drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing them and that abuse has had a lasting impact on their victims.

"Coming forward and giving evidence during the trial was incredibly brave and has led to two dangerous individuals being sent to prison for a very long time."