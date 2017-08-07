Model returns to Britain after alleged ’dark web’ kidnap ordeal

A British model who claims she was kidnapped and held captive in Italy, is back in the UK and being interviewed by police and officials from the Foreign Office.

20 year old Chloe Ayling says she was drugged and shoved into a bag by two men, after arriving for a photo shoot in Milan.

It’s alleged the men held her against her will for 6 days, while they tried selling her online on the dark web.

Speaking today her agent, Phil Green of Supermodels Agency, said she is due to meet police and the Foreign Office for a debriefing following her ordeal.

"Chloe is unavailable for interview because she is partly doing the debriefing with the Foreign Office and the police, and then would like the rest of the day in privacy with her mum," Mr Green said.

"She hasn’t been home 24 hours yet, she has been surrounded by press ever since she arrived, and after her ordeal, they maybe need to respect the fact she does need some time alone."

There was no sign of Ms Ayling at her terraced home in Coulsdon, south London, today.

Interviewed on her arrival back home she said: "I’ve been through a terrifying experience. I feared for my life, second by second, minute by minute, hour by hour.

"I am incredibly grateful to the Italian and UK authorities for all they have done to secure my safe release."

A Polish man, who lives in Britain, was arrested on July 18 on suspicion of kidnap and extortion, state police said.

Officials have released a mugshot of the suspect, named as 30-year-old Lukasz Pawel Herba.

Photo released by police of a man identified as identified as Lukasz Pawel Herba, a Polish citizen with British residency, who has been arrested in the alleged kidnapping of a young British model. (Italian Police Photo via AP)

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said it has been assisting with the investigation.

A spokesman said: "The NCA and the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (Emsou) have been working closely with the Italian authorities since the kidnap was reported.

"NCA officers in Italy and specialists from our anti-kidnap and extortion unit are also providing support to the Polizia di Stato as part of the ongoing investigation.

"A house in the Oldbury area linked to Lukasz Pawel Herba was searched on July 18 by Emsou officers with assistance from West Midlands Police.

"Computer equipment seized is being forensically examined."

It is alleged the men tried to sell Ms Ayling online for more than 300,000 dollars (£230,000) and demanded the model’s agent pay to secure her safe release.

She was kept handcuffed to furniture but was freed after six days and taken to the British Consulate in Milan, despite the ransom not being paid, police said.

It has been reported the captor demanded £50,000 upon her release and threatened to kill her if she told police about the incident.

Milan police officer Lorenzo Bucossi told reporters the group the suspect was allegedly working for offered "mercenary services" on the dark web.

According to a translation on Sky News, Mr Bucossi said: "Certainly the author of this very serious crime is a dangerous person, don’t forget he was also ready to carry out a ’final solution’, as he called it.

"He was a killer and was working for an organisation on the deep web that is offering mercenary services such as bombing attacks, kidnapping and the selling of girls on the dark web."

Italian police said they are working with officials in Britain and Poland as they continue to investigate.