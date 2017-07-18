Model in Saudi Arabia miniskirt video arrested after public outcry

Police in Saudi Arabia have arrested a young woman, who is identified as Khulood, who posted a video online showing herself wearing a miniskirt in public.

The video sparked an outcry from people online who say she violated the kingdom's conservative Islamic dress code.

Saudi Arabia's state-run TV reported that police in the capital, Riyadh, arrested the woman for wearing "immodest clothes" and referred her case to the country's public prosecutor.

Police normally hunt for criminals, but Saudi police are hunting for a woman for appearing in a miniskirt at a fort: pic.twitter.com/N50dZGJEQN — Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) July 18, 2017

The woman drew attention over the weekend when she shared on Snapchat a video of herself walking in a historic village north of the capital wearing a miniskirt and crop top, and showing her hair.

Saudi Arabia has strict dress codes for men and women. Women must wear loose, long robes and most also cover their face.

The Guardian has reported that the woman apparently told police that she had been accompanied by a male relative – or muharam – at all times during her visit, in accordance with Saudi’s male guardianship system. She confirmed she had appeared in the videos, but insisted she did not post the clips herself.

More to follow…