'Mobster', 80, linked to art raid to plead guilty in weapons case

A reputed Connecticut mobster who authorities say is the last surviving person of interest in the largest art robbery in US history is expected to plead guilty to unrelated weapons charges.

Robert Gentile, 80, is due to appear in federal court in Hartford on Thursday. Details of the plea agreement have not been released.

The charges stem from numerous firearms and ammunition seized from Gentile's home in Manchester.

Prosecutors have said they believe Gentile has information about the still-unsolved 1990 raid at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.

Thieves stole art worth an estimated 500 million dollars (£400m), including works by Rembrandt and Edouard Manet.

Gentile has denied knowing anything about the robbery or the paintings.

His lawyer and a US attorney's office spokesman declined to comment on Wednesday.

