Mobility scooter with 92-year-old driver pulled over on motorway in UK

An elderly man was pulled over by police for driving his mobility scooter on a busy motorway.

Officers stopped the 92-year-old man close to junction six on the M74 near Motherwell and Hamilton in Lanarkshire on Saturday afternoon.

The pensioner was pulled over after a police car signalled him to stop near Strathclyde Park at about 2.25pm.

Police were alerted to the incident following reports from concerned members of the public and the man was taken home.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 2.25pm police received reports of a man driving a mobility scooter on the M74 near to Strathclyde Park.

"Police attended and the 92-year-old man was taken home by officers."

ends