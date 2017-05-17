Mixture of old and new faces in Macron's first government

French President Emmanuel Macron's first government of 18 Cabinet ministers includes a mix of experienced politicians and newcomers from civil society.

Half of the appointees announced on Wednesday are men and half are women.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, whom President Macron named on Monday, will lead the government, at least until the parliamentary elections scheduled for June.

Mr Philippe and Mr Macron chose experienced politicians from the left, the centre and the right for the main positions.

Socialist Jean-Yves Le Drian was named foreign minister and prominent centrist Francois Bayrou as justice minister.

Another centrist, Sylvie Goulard will lead the Defence Ministry, while Socialist Gerard Collomb will head the Interior Ministry.

High-profile conservative Bruno Le Maire was the pick for the Finance Ministry.

Other positions were filled by ministers from civil society.

Nicolas Hulot, the well-known host of a television show focusing on nature and the environment, was named minister for environment transition.

