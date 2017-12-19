Missing Uefa director Bernard Ross found safe near Geneva

A former Uefa director who went missing for two months has been found safe.

Bernard Ross, the football governing body’s former director of TV, was last seen in Oxford on October 18. He was found in Chene-Bourg, just outside Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Thames Valley Police said.

He was spotted on Friday December 8 trying to deliver Christmas cards begging for help from directors at the organisation’s headquarters in Nyon, his wife Jacinta said.

A force spokesman said: "Thames Valley Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in sharing the appeal to help to locate him."

The 51-year-old left his long-held position at Uefa in November last year.

Pic: PA

He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in January and has since been in hospital frequently, Mrs Ross said.

Thames Valley Police, leading the investigation, initially believed he was travelling around the south of France on a fold-up bicycle.

The force said he was in Marseille on October 22 and then in Grasse, on the French Riviera, on October 31, before apparently crossing the border to Switzerland.

In the latest sighting, Mrs Ross said he had spoken to a security guard who he asked to leave five envelopes addressed to Uefa directors.

She said the Christmas cards featured a handwritten note which said "Aidez moi, please", which means "help me" in French.