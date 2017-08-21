Missing journalist died in accident on submarine, owner says

The Danish owner of a home-built submarine said a missing Swedish journalist died onboard in an accident and he buried her at sea in an unspecified location, according to police.

Copenhagen police said submarine owner Peter Madsen will continue to be held on preliminary manslaughter charges. Police declined to provide more details.

Kim Wall, a 30-year-old journalist reported to be aboard Madsen's submarine UC3 Nautilus on an assignment, disappeared more than a week ago.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

Ms Wall's family previously told The Associated Press that she worked in many dangerous places as a journalist, but it was unimaginable that "something could happen... just a few miles from the childhood home".