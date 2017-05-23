Minute's silence at Buckingham Palace garden party after Manchester attack

The UK Queen's Buckingham Palace garden party has observed a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Moments after the Queen and members of her family arrived at the party a drum roll signalled the start of the tribute.

On the lawns of the Queen's London home thousands of people stood in tribute to the 22 people, including children, killed in the blast and the 59 injured.

The victims were targeted by a suicide bomber who detonated an improvised explosive device as young fans left a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena.

The Queen was joined at the garden party by the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Eugenie.

The minute's silence was observed just before the playing of the national anthem which is normally held before garden parties begin.

Queen Elizabeth issues message to the people of #Manchester, condemning the terror "attack of barbarity" pic.twitter.com/ryHJbum9o9 — Corrina Pysa (@CorrinaPysa) May 23, 2017

In a message of support released earlier the Queen said: "'The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert.

''I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured."

PA