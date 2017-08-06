Minnesota governor condemns attack on mosque

A US state governor has condemned the bombing of a suburban mosque as "so wretched".

Mark Dayton, governor of Minnesota, was speaking after the attack on the premises in suburban Minneapolis.

Mr Dayton and Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith visited the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Centre in Bloomington on Sunday morning, a day after an explosive device shattered windows and damaged an office at the mosque.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Mr Dayton and Ms Smith joined public officials and mosque leaders for a meeting inside the building.

No one was hurt in the Saturday morning blast.

The FBI is seeking suspects and trying to determine whether the incident was a hate crime.