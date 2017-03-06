Milo Yiannopoulos' nomination to be Glasgow University's rector has been met with anger and a petition

Controversial right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos has secured a nomination to be the University of Glasgow’s next rector.

The role involves representing students for three years and “influencing every aspect of university policy, including teaching quality, student finance, campus development and much more,” according to the university website.

Rectors are nominated by students who put forward a name and get the backing of 10 students. But it seems many within the student community aren’t happy with those 10 people one bit.

2017 update: trump ruins everything, milo yiannopoulos might be glasgow uni's rector, satire is dead — agnesforgetstotweet (@agnesnaps) March 5, 2017

those 10 ppl who voted for milo yiannoctopus to be a sector in glasgow uni aren't funny bye — kie (@dadcactus) March 5, 2017

Which fuds at Glasgow uni nominated Milo for rector? Eejits — Laura (@lauralu13) March 4, 2017

Who actually voted for Milo Yiannopolous as a Glasgow uni rector nominee???????? — rosie (@rsiesmthk) March 4, 2017

Milo Yiannopoulos is up for election to be the next Glasgow University rector, and I'm stunned. — charlotte (@whackobaguetti) March 6, 2017

A petition was launched on behalf of students calling for the candidacies of Yiannopoulos and Professor Jordan Peterson – who is known for his critical views on genderless pronouns – to be revoked.

At the time of publishing, the petition had 3,000 signatures.

haha wtf mr biggest piece of trash milo has been nominated 4 rector at glasgow uni, pls stop this https://t.co/Tzfmvv7L5C — sophie rowan (@lou2209) March 5, 2017

Yiannopoulos, 32, is a prominent internet provocateur, noted for his often inflammatory comments about, among other things, Islam and feminism.

Famously booted off Twitter for his role in the online abuse of Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones, Yiannopoulos recently caused controversy when an old video of him emerged and was interpreted by some as condoning ‘consensual’ sex between boys and older men.

He resigned as an editor at US right-wing publication Breitbart, was dropped from speaking at a big conservative event and lost his book publishing deal – but he’s clearly feeling not-so-quietly confident about this new opportunity.

Glasgow University bosses fear riots if Milo Yiannopoulos visits



Someone has pointed out how this is similar to a cycle of events we’ve seen before.

Glasgow Uni students can't grasp how Milo was nominated. Just like nobody predicted Trump or Brexit. Silencing the opposition doesn't work. — Jack 🇬🇧 (@howlingjack1984) March 4, 2017

University of Glasgow students will vote for the new rector, to replace CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden, between 9am on March 20 and 4pm on March 21.