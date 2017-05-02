Mexico captures Sinaloa drug cartel leader Damaso Lopez
02/05/2017 - 15:29:05Back to World Home
Mexican prosecutors say they have captured one of the Sinaloa cartel leaders who launched a struggle for control of the drugs gang after the re-arrest of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
The attorney general's office said it had detained a gang leader it called Damaso N, and a federal official confirmed it was Damaso Lopez.
He is believed to be locked in a dispute with Guzman's sons for control of the cartel's territories.
Guzman was extradited to the US earlier this year to face drug charges.`
Lopez, known by the nickname "El Licenciado" - a title for college graduates - was long considered Guzman's right-hand man and helped him escape from a Mexican prison in 2001.
With Guzman in jail, the Sinaloa cartel has been controlled by Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada Garcia and Rafael Caro Quintero, two of the most traditional, old-school capos, plus Lopez, and Guzman's son Ivan Archivaldo Guzman.
Joaquin Guzman faces drug trafficking, money laundering and other charges in the US. He has pleaded not guilty.
Join the conversation - comment here