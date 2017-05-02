Merkel in Russia for talks with Putin over Ukraine conflict

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin on the unresolved conflict in Ukraine and the civil war in Syria.

Ms Merkel travelled to the Black Sea city of Sochi for a one-day visit, in her first trip to Russia in two years.

The pair last met in Germany in October for talks aimed at reviving the peace process in eastern Ukraine.

The new meeting comes amid tensions over Germany's support for sanctions imposed on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine.

Mr Putin appears eager to improve ties. He told Germany's foreign minister during a recent visit that it is "our common goal to fully normalise relations and to make sure all the difficulties we face are overcome".

Opening the latest talks, he said: "We must use this opportunity to talk about our relations and about more problematic issues, such as Ukraine and Syria and perhaps some other regions."