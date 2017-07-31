Melania Trump helps spark Slovenia tourism boom

The tiny European nation of Slovenia is undergoing a tourism boom, partly because it is the native country of US first lady Melania Trump.

Some 1,939,000 tourists visited the Alpine country of two million in the first half of this year, a 15% increase from the same period last year, the Slovenian Statistics Office said.

Analysing the impact of the Slovenian-born first lady on the tourism growth, the statistics office said the number of US visitors has risen 15% since Donald Trump took office in January.

Slovenian tourist agencies have been organising "in the footsteps of Melania Trump" tours, showing the places where she lived, studied and worked before she left in her twenties to pursue an international modelling career.