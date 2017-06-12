Melania and Barron Trump have officially moved into the White House

It’s official – America’s first family are now together at the White House.

After nearly five months of living apart, Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, and the couple’s young son Barron have finally moved into the executive mansion at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave in Washington DC.

(Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Both Melania and Barron broke with tradition by living at Trump Tower in New York since the inauguration so that Barron, now 11, could finish the school year uninterrupted while the US president lived and worked at the White House.

“Looking forward to the memories we’ll make in our new home! #Movingday,” the first lady tweeted on Sunday evening from inside the building.

Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, also confirmed the move on Twitter.

The president spent the weekend at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and had said on several occasions that his wife and son would move to the White House after the school year.

Barron will enter the sixth grade at St Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, in the autumn.