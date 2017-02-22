Meet the two men who helped rescue teenagers from an icy pond in New York... who it turns out are also models
When a group of teenagers fell through ice into a pond in New York City’s Central Park on Monday night, two good Samaritans helped save their lives by pulling them out of the freezing water.
Those two good guys – Ethan Turnbull, 24, and 23-year-old Bennett Jonas – also happen to be male models.
ICE RESCUE: "I look over and I saw just 6 heads trying to get to the shore." Live from @CentralParkNYC on @NBCNewYork #11p pic.twitter.com/OObxiXENj3— Ray Villeda (@RayVilleda) February 21, 2017
We're incredibly proud of one of our models, Bennett Jonas, for helping to save the lives of 7 teens from an icy pond in NYC last night. pic.twitter.com/VeAZg6wlqU— Southern Tide (@southerntide) February 21, 2017
We both just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out. It is far beyond what either of us expected and we can't thank you all enough. We are so overcome and humbled by this experience. What happened here last night was no joke and we are all lucky to have climbed out of that water. Thank you to all the NYFD and NYPD who came out and were the real heroes saving the 8 kids we pulled out of the water. God is so good and for sure had our back last night. @ethanturnbull @mcdermottphotos
A group of 15 and 16-year-olds were on the ice when it gave way, according to police, and they fell into an off-limits pond at the southern end of the park.
A nearby sign said, “Danger Thin Ice Keep Off.”
Police and fire rescue units including divers responded, and the New York Fire Department has made sure to warn other people in the city not to attempt anything similar.
NYers, there is no such thing as safe ice. Learn to be #FDNYSmart at https://t.co/zii5uY5RoV pic.twitter.com/FLQ3K5e0Xy— FDNY (@FDNY) February 21, 2017
But yeah, the two men are rather… well, let’s just see what Twitter’s saying, shall we?
HELLO CENTRAL PARK POND RESCUER BENNETT JONAS https://t.co/5z1wESzEzj pic.twitter.com/BPanSr8bWi— Susan Rinkunas (@sueonthetown) February 21, 2017
I wish they would save me https://t.co/hyytgjPdlV— Kyle Schnitzer (@Kyle_Schnitzer) February 21, 2017
Me: Stop following thirst trap boys on Instagram— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 21, 2017
Also me: Super hot models saved teens from frozen Central Park pond find them on Instagram pic.twitter.com/k7Atn4Aw1y
Ethan and Bennett have both taken to Instagram to share their experiences of the rescue.
'Right place right time' - Fortunate enough to have been in the position to help multiple younger generation New Yorker's today. With out the help of my Buddy @bennett_jonas the outcome of this event would have been much different. Thanks to all the friends and family that have checked in 😊 NYC #helpingothers #nbc #nbc4ny @nbcnews @dailymail
Ethan wrote: “‘Right place right time’ – Fortunate enough to have been in the position to help multiple younger generation New Yorkers today.
“With out the help of my Buddy @bennett_jonas the outcome of this event would have been much different.”
Meanwhile, Bennett went into more detail, explaining in the caption of his Instagram post that he and Ethan were out skateboarding when they saw the teens go through the ice.
He said the six kids were “screaming for help being pulled down by each other, soaking backpacks and huge jackets”.
“I had to make a decision to get in the middle of that or watch them drown,” he wrote.
“When I got about waist deep two of the kids jumped on top of me and pulled me under. I had to pick them both up and throw them to Ethan.
“I then grabbed a ladder and pulled the next 2 in.”
In the clip he posted on Instagram, Bennett is heard saying in a shaky voice: “The last one I didn’t think i was going to be able to get to… the only thing you could see was the back zipper of his backpack.
“I grabbed the backpack, I didn’t know if there was a body on it and I pulled it in and we pulled him out from under the water and put him on shore.
@ethanturnbull and I tonight went out to Skateboard around Central Park. Passing a frozen lake we saw a group of 6 kids go though the ice. We ran over and immediately we're put in the toughest situation I think We will have to go through. 6 kids screaming for help being pulled down by each other, soaking backpacks and huge jackets. I had to make a decision to get in the middle of that or watch them drown. When I got about waist deep two of the kids jumped on top of me and pulled me under. I had to pick them both up and throw them to Ethan. I then grabbed a ladder and pulled the next 2 in. Behind them were two lifeless bodies that I knew I couldn't get too. I swam out and grabbed the last two guys and was able to get them to shore and keep them alive. I feel humbled and grateful that God called me to be there tonight, I'm still shaking and am completely shook by what I experienced, but I'm alive and so are 6 other kids who got very lucky tonight.
“I didn’t know if he was alive or not. He came around and they got them all out and they got them to the hospital.
“Four of them got lucky tonight. The last four that I grabbed weren’t going to get out”.
Luckily, a police spokesman said all the teens are expected to be OK.
Regardless of what Ethan and Bennett look like, the main thing is what they did was pretty darn amazing.
And yes, we guess we can see why people might be glad to have now been alerted to the pair’s Instagram pictures, too…
