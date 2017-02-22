Meet the two men who helped rescue teenagers from an icy pond in New York... who it turns out are also models

When a group of teenagers fell through ice into a pond in New York City’s Central Park on Monday night, two good Samaritans helped save their lives by pulling them out of the freezing water.

Those two good guys – Ethan Turnbull, 24, and 23-year-old Bennett Jonas – also happen to be male models.

A group of 15 and 16-year-olds were on the ice when it gave way, according to police, and they fell into an off-limits pond at the southern end of the park.

A nearby sign said, “Danger Thin Ice Keep Off.”

Police and fire rescue units including divers responded, and the New York Fire Department has made sure to warn other people in the city not to attempt anything similar.

Ethan and Bennett have both taken to Instagram to share their experiences of the rescue.

Ethan wrote: “‘Right place right time’ – Fortunate enough to have been in the position to help multiple younger generation New Yorkers today.

“With out the help of my Buddy @bennett_jonas the outcome of this event would have been much different.”

Meanwhile, Bennett went into more detail, explaining in the caption of his Instagram post that he and Ethan were out skateboarding when they saw the teens go through the ice.

He said the six kids were “screaming for help being pulled down by each other, soaking backpacks and huge jackets”.

“I had to make a decision to get in the middle of that or watch them drown,” he wrote.

“When I got about waist deep two of the kids jumped on top of me and pulled me under. I had to pick them both up and throw them to Ethan.

“I then grabbed a ladder and pulled the next 2 in.”

In the clip he posted on Instagram, Bennett is heard saying in a shaky voice: “The last one I didn’t think i was going to be able to get to… the only thing you could see was the back zipper of his backpack.

“I grabbed the backpack, I didn’t know if there was a body on it and I pulled it in and we pulled him out from under the water and put him on shore.

“I didn’t know if he was alive or not. He came around and they got them all out and they got them to the hospital.

“Four of them got lucky tonight. The last four that I grabbed weren’t going to get out”.

Luckily, a police spokesman said all the teens are expected to be OK.

Regardless of what Ethan and Bennett look like, the main thing is what they did was pretty darn amazing.

