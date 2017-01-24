Meet the students trying to brew craft beer on the moon

A group of students from the University of California are trying to start a microbrewery – in space.

The three undergraduates have entered a competition run by Indian start-up TeamIndus to send an experiment to the moon.

TeamIndus itself is entering Google’s $20 million (£16 million) Lunar X-Prize to be the first entrant to land on the moon by December.

If the students win, a small cannister containing their brewing experiment will be jetting off to the moon later this year.

The experiment the group have pitched would see a vessel with compartments containing yeast, sugar water and wort (the unfermented mix of hops, water and malt) being sent to space.

Pressure and temperature in the vessel would be carefully regulated, and the valves between the compartments will be opened and closed to allow fermentation to take place and real-life moon-beer to be brewed.

The project does have a serious side, though. Yeast is used to make bread and alcohol, but is also being studied in the production of biofuel – which could be used for space travel in the future.

The differences between yeast growth on the moon and on Earth will also be of interest to scientists.

The young astrobiologists said: “Yeast clearly plays a vital role in our lives and if we as humankind wish to colonise space, it is also vital for our survival to know if the yeast can survive in space as well.”