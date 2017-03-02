Meet the hermaphrodite bull terrier that's finally getting a home

It looks like a hermaphrodite bull terrier that’s continually been rejected by potential adopters is finally getting a new home.

Holly the dog has both male and female reproductive organs.

While this doesn’t currently affect her health, there seems to be a stigma surrounding her condition that has put people off of adopting her before now.

Despite her condition, Holly is perfectly healthy and happy (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Holly is six years old, and the RSPCA’s vets are confident that she’s a perfectly healthy animal.

It could cause her trouble in old age, but for now she’s absolutely fine.

She came into the care of the RSPCA last year and now after an appeal by the their Coventry and Nuneaton branch, a potential family have stepped forward to take her in.