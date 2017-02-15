Meet the Chicken Whisperer, a 12-year-old boy who has set up a poultry club

Dominic Wright has an unusual hobby for a boy of his age. The 12-year-old keeps chickens and has founded a club in his home town of Chester-le-Street to help others care for their feathered friends.

Dominic, who has cerebral palsy, is determined not to let the illness stop him achieving. He has found a way to keep his chickens calm and relaxed by talking to them and wants to share his knowledge with other bird-keepers in the area.

(Louise Wright)

He first kept hens at his aunt’s place and now has four in his back garden. One of his first successes was with a leghorn he found roaming in the woods at his former primary school.

He cleaned her up by scrubbing her toes with a toothbrush and blow drying her feathers. His effort paid off when the newly named Rose clinched first prize at the Northumberland County Show.

“They are a very sociable animal and express their feelings if you are gentle and allow them to learn to trust you,” says Dominic.

(Louise Wright)

“My chickens always get handled a lot and this is the key to my success. They love nothing more than a cuddle and a chat during the day.”

His affinity with the birds has earned him the nickname “the Chicken Whisperer” and led him to set up the club with his school friend Miah Liddell, 13, and Pelton Community Centre chairman Mick Rodgers.

“I set up the club because I wanted to share my love of chickens with other people who felt the same. You know, it’s surprising how many people keep chickens,” Dominic explains.

(Louise Wright)

“I had looked around for somewhere to share my ideas and thoughts with others and to get any tips or advice from people who kept chickens, but there was nothing.

“So, I just thought ‘well, I’m going to set a club up myself’ and see if I can get people together.”

If you want to learn all about chickens, the club meets on the last Monday of every month.