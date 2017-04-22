Meet Jack Fischer: Your new favourite astronaut who called this spacecraft 'a burrito of awesomeness'

Astronauts are already a whole lot cooler than the rest of us, but Jack Fischer really takes things to the next level.

Fischer has just taken part in his first space mission, and we can’t get enough of how he describes the spacecraft on Twitter.

Here’s Argo on race day – she is a burrito of awesomeness, smothered in awesome sauce! pic.twitter.com/jo6a4Eyegp — Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) April 21, 2017

Fischer and Fyodor Yurchikhin lifted off from the Russia-leased launch facility in Kazakhstan on Thursday. They reached orbit about nine minutes later, a moment illustrated when a stuffed white dog toy hanging from a string in the capsule began to float.

(Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

About six hours later, they docked at the orbiting outpost of the International Space Station. The duo join Commander Peggy Whitson of Nasa, Oleg Novitskiy of Roscosmos and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet aboard the ISS.

Just look how thrilled Fischer was a few days ago to be “getting aboard this sexy rocket and heading to the space station”.

It's possible, we are a little bit excited about getting aboard this sexy rocket and heading to the space station! pic.twitter.com/X6EMufOuxR — Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) April 14, 2017

Not only that, but he makes some pretty hilarious faces during press conferences.

(Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Fischer can also add “smooth operator” to his enviable list of achievements. He organised for his wife Elizabeth to receive a bouquet of flowers as he was launching into space.

Fischer told her she had veteran cosmonaut Yurchikhin to thank for that. “I learnt from the master. Fyodor told me I should be doing that,” he said.

Fischer comes from Louisville, Colorado, and as a US Air Force colonel was selected for Nasa’s 20th astronaut class in 2009 and completed training two years later.

He also had a pretty great cheerleading squad on hand to wave him off.

Fischer and Yurchikhin are scheduled to return to Earth in September.

We can highly recommend giving Fischer a follow on Twitter to keep track of all his antics in space.