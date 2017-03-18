Meals on Wheels faces cuts thanks to Donald Trump's budget proposal - but how people have responded will warm your heart

Back to Trump presidency World Home

People have been left riled after US President Donald Trump revealed his budget proposals include slashing domestic programmes.

Meals on Wheels, the popular service that provides food to the elderly, would see a sharp funding cut if his plans go ahead.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said the government “can’t spend money on programmes just because they sound good”.

The exact size of the cut isn’t yet known, but millions of home-bound pensioners across the US receive meals and home visits through the programme.

People have responded to Mulvaney’s comments in the best way – by donating.

According to Yahoo News, 50 times the normal amount of donations were pledged to Meals on Wheels after Trump’s proposal was submitted to Congress.

It’s not just cash being offered – people are also volunteering their time.

Meals on Wheels America spokeswoman Jenny Bertolette said it saw “an almost 500% jump in volunteer sign-ups” on the AmericaLetsDoLunch website, Yahoo News reported.

Meanwhile, some politicians have vowed to protect the programme, such as Republican Gus Bilirakis of Florida, who said on Friday that he’s “been a fan of Meals on Wheels forever”.

People also took to social media to share heartbreaking reasons why they are against Trump’s proposals to make cuts to the service.

In a statement on its website, Meals on Wheels America wrote: “While we don’t know the exact impact yet, cuts of any kind to these highly successful and leveraged programmes would be a devastating blow to our ability to provide much-needed care for millions of vulnerable seniors in America, which in turn saves billions of dollars in reduced healthcare expenses.”

In his statement that accompanied the budget, called “America First”, Trump said: “To keep Americans safe, we have made the tough choices that have been put off for too long.”
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, America, Donald Trump, Meals on Wheels, Politics

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World