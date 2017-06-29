Mass murderer Breivik appeals to European Court over 'human rights violations'

Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik's lawyer said he has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights over a ruling that his client's human rights have not been violated.

Oeystein Storrvik said today that Breivik, who is serving a 21-year sentence for killing 77 people in a 2011 bomb-and-shooting rampage in Norway, "still remains isolated with no contacts to others" and says his client's mental health was at stake.

On June 8, Norway's top court ruled that Norwegian authorities had not violated Breivik's human rights by isolating him in jail.

He had also claimed that frequent strip searches and often being handcuffed during the early part of his incarceration violated his rights.

Breivik (pictured below) earlier this month legally changed his name to Fjotolf Hansen.

- AP