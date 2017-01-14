Masked gang threaten family before stealing cash and jewellery

A gang of masked men threatened a family with young children before stealing valuable Asian jewellery and cash in England.

The frightening ordeal took place on Friday night at an address in Ashley Road, Poole, Dorset, when three men forced their way into the home of the victims.

Dorset Police said the burglars threatened the occupants, including young children, with tools and then stole high value Asian jewellery and cash.

Detective Sergeant Andy Haworth, who is investigating the incident, said: "This was a very frightening ordeal for the occupants but fortunately nobody was harmed during the incident.

"I am appealing for anyone with information about those responsible to contact us as soon as possible.

"In addition, I would like to hear from anyone who has seen the described men or has witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

File photo.

"Also, if anyone is offered Asian jewellery in unusual circumstances, they should report this to police."

All three suspects are described as white, in their early 20s and speaking with local accents.

One was about 5ft 4in, of medium build, with pale skin and blue eyes. He was wearing a grey hooded top, dark trousers, gloves and work boots.

The second man was also 5ft 4in tall but of slim build. He was wearing a black jacket with red stripes on the sleeves with the hood up. He has a goatee-type beard.

The third burglar was also of medium build.