Marseille railway station killer 'was Tunisian who had lived in Italy'

The man who fatally stabbed two young women in Marseille appears to be a Tunisian who had lived in Italy, France's interior minister said.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on France-Inter radio that the assailant had Italian residency and a valid Tunisian passport.

The attacker was killed by soldiers after Sunday's stabbings, which were claimed by the Islamic State group.

Mr Collomb urged more information-sharing among governments about such cases.

The Paris prosecutor said one of the seven IDs the attacker used in previous encounters with French police was a Tunisian passport, identifying him as Ahmed H.

Italian newspapers reported that Italian anti-terrorism police are investigating whether the Marseille attacker had links to Tunisians involved in other European attacks who had stayed in the same area of Italy.