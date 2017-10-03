Marseille railway station killer 'was Tunisian who had lived in Italy'
03/10/2017 - 12:50:17Back to World Home
The man who fatally stabbed two young women in Marseille appears to be a Tunisian who had lived in Italy, France's interior minister said.
Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on France-Inter radio that the assailant had Italian residency and a valid Tunisian passport.
The attacker was killed by soldiers after Sunday's stabbings, which were claimed by the Islamic State group.
Mr Collomb urged more information-sharing among governments about such cases.
The Paris prosecutor said one of the seven IDs the attacker used in previous encounters with French police was a Tunisian passport, identifying him as Ahmed H.
Italian newspapers reported that Italian anti-terrorism police are investigating whether the Marseille attacker had links to Tunisians involved in other European attacks who had stayed in the same area of Italy.
Join the conversation - comment here