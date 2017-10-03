Marseille railway station killer 'was Tunisian who had lived in Italy'

Back to World Home

The man who fatally stabbed two young women in Marseille appears to be a Tunisian who had lived in Italy, France's interior minister said.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on France-Inter radio that the assailant had Italian residency and a valid Tunisian passport.

The attacker was killed by soldiers after Sunday's stabbings, which were claimed by the Islamic State group.

Mr Collomb urged more information-sharing among governments about such cases.

The Paris prosecutor said one of the seven IDs the attacker used in previous encounters with French police was a Tunisian passport, identifying him as Ahmed H.

Italian newspapers reported that Italian anti-terrorism police are investigating whether the Marseille attacker had links to Tunisians involved in other European attacks who had stayed in the same area of Italy.

Investigative police officers work at a body outside Marseille 's main train station on Sunday.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World