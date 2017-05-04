Marine Le Pen: I have no proof Macron has hidden Bahamas account

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen says she has no proof her rival Emmanuel Macron holds a hidden bank account in the Bahamas.

The far-right candidate raised the issue during their heated TV debate on Wednesday when she alluded to a rumour circulating on social networks.

Centrist Mr Macron's camp said the former investment banker was the victim of a "cyber misinformation campaign", adding that they could take legal action.

Asked on BFM TV whether she was formally accusing Mr Macron of having a secret offshore account, Ms Le Pen said: "Not at all. If I wanted to do so I would have done it yesterday. I've just asked him the question. If I had proof, I would have claimed it yesterday."

Ms Le Pen and Mr Macron face each other in the presidential run-off on Sunday.

Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron

Meanwhile, Mr Macron's campaign team has delivered a final message - warning voters that if they do not want to be like the US or Britain they must go to polling stations and make the right choice.

His team posted a video clip on Twitter featuring American and British citizens expressing regret about their votes in favour of Donald Trump and Brexit.

The footage ends with a message: "This Sunday France will have to make a choice. The worse is not impossible."

The latest opinion polls show the pro-EU Mr Macron holding a strong lead over his rival.

Ms Le Pen wants to implement protectionism measures if elected and said the British economy has benefited from the Brexit vote.

