Marching band from an historically black college might perform at Trump's inauguration

It’s no secret that Donald Trump has been struggling to find people to perform at his inauguration in a few weeks’ time.

Many have rejected the invitation and not held back when explaining their reasons why.

But, as shown in a list of the initial line-up released by Trump’s inaugural committee, there are some who have decided to accept.

Though there is one group who have particularly shocked people.

Among the list is the marching band of Talladega College, one of the US’ oldest historically black universities.

Talladega College was founded in 1865 by two black slaves, according to its website.

And there’s been a LOT of backlash as some people have seen this decision as a big contradiction with what it stands for.

#TalladegaCollege 1 of oldest black colleges in US will perform for man supported by KKK and other supremacists? Really? Why? How? — Jean Brooks (@JeanBrooks68) January 3, 2017

No respect for a college seeking to play for a man that disrespected others 4 political gain. Shame on Talladega College. #talladegacollege — W.Gabriel Selassie I (@drwgsi) January 2, 2017

It would be taking steps backwards to support this racial divisive kkk backed embarrassment #talladegacollege — Paul (@pecmd317) January 4, 2017

We don't get a lot of exposure like other HBCU's but this is not the exposure we want as alumni. #talladegacollege — L Boogie☔️ (@lb313) January 4, 2017

It’s clearly divided students and alumni, so much so that two opposing petitions are currently doing the rounds for and against the decision.

Shirley Ferrill, an alumni of the College from the Class of 1974, wrote in her protest petition: “In view of his behavior and comments I strongly do not want Talladega College to give the appearance of supporting him.”

If you perform at Trump's inauguration, you stand behind everything he has ever said. That makes you a Trump supporter. #TalladegaCollege — Mama Nibiru (@MadamSophie88) January 4, 2017

Whereas Dollan Young, current Talladega student, wrote in his supportive petition: “We believe that this parade is not about politics it’s about seeing first hand the process of a transition. Its not to support of no political party its about the experience that the students will obtain.”

Hey Talladega College: Dont let Twitter-rage ruin this experience for your students. #talladegacollege — Chris Humphrey (@CLHumphrey) January 4, 2017

According to CNN, the College president is yet to make a final decision – something which many will likely be waiting on with bated breath.