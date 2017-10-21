Manhunt after 5 hurt in Munich stabbing attack

Update 11am: Five people have been injured in a stabbing in Munich.

Police are warning people in the city to stay at home as they hunt the attacker, who fled the scene on a bicycle.

Officers say the motive for the attack is not yet clear.

Earlier:

Four people have been hurt by a man with a knife in Munich.

German police say no-one was badly hurt in the incident, and a man is being sought by officers.

Munich police called on people in the Rosenheimer Platz area, located close to the German city centre, to stay inside after the incident on Saturday morning.

The perpetrator appeared to be about 40 years old and had a black bicycle, grey trousers, a green jacket and a backpack.

The police department said on Twitter that officers are looking for the assailant "with all available police forces".

It said the motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

None of the injuries sustained are considered life-threatening.