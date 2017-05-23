Manchester Victoria station to be closed for several days after attack

A train station near the scene of the Manchester bomb attack is expected to be closed for several days.

Manchester Victoria, which is attached to Manchester Arena where the blast happened, was shut to allow a forensic search of the area to take place.

Rail operator Northern's regional director Liam Sumpter said: "Manchester Victoria station will remain closed on Wednesday and it could be several days before it reopens.

"We are working to provide as many services as possible while the station remains closed, but customers need to be aware that there may be some short notice cancellations and delays.

"Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the people who have lost their lives and those who were injured on Monday evening."

Manchester Victoria is usually used by an average of 21,000 passengers each day and offers connections to destinations such as Liverpool, Newcastle and Leeds.

Trains are not running to, from or through the station, with services diverted or cancelled.

Metrolink trams are also not operating through the station.