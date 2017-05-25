Manchester college site deemed safe as incident is 'over'

Update 12pm: The incident at a college in Trafford had has been cleared as over.

Greater Manchester Police says the incident at a college in Hulme is over — Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) May 25, 2017

Earlier: An army bomb disposal team is attending an incident at a college in Trafford, Greater Manchester Police said

The force said it was too early to say whether the alert is linked to its investigation into the Manchester bomb attack.

Greater Manchester Police says the army is on its way to a college in the Trafford area — Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) May 25, 2017

It said several roads were closed and officers were "currently assessing the situation".