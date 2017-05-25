Manchester college site deemed safe as incident is 'over'

Update 12pm: The incident at a college in Trafford had has been cleared as over.

Earlier: An army bomb disposal team is attending an incident at a college in Trafford, Greater Manchester Police said

The force said it was too early to say whether the alert is linked to its investigation into the Manchester bomb attack.

It said several roads were closed and officers were "currently assessing the situation".
