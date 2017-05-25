Manchester attack: The victims and the missing

These are the names of those who died or are still missing after the Manchester bombing: Georgina Callander, Saffie Roussos, John Atkinson, Martyn Hett, Olivia Campbell, Kelly Brewster, Megan Hurley, Angelika Klis, Marcin Klis, Alison Howe, Lisa Lees, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Curry, Wendy Fawell, Nell Jones, Jane Tweddle, Sorrell Leczkowski, Michelle Kiss, Eilidh MacLeod, Courtney Boyle, Philip Tron, and Elaine McIver.

Here is what we know so far about the victims and the missing:

Georgina Callander:

Georgina, from Chorley, was in her second year of studying health and social care at Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire, and had previously been a pupil at Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy.

The college, which confirmed her death, spoke of its "enormous sadness", saying: "Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina's family, friends, and all of those affected by this loss."

Saffie Roussos:

The youngest known victim of the atrocity, eight-year-old Saffie had been at the concert with her mother, Lisa Roussos, and sister, Ashlee Bromwich, who is in her 20s, from Leyland, Lancashire.

They are both now in separate hospitals being treated for injuries, friends said.

Chris Upton, headteacher of Tarleton Community Primary School in Lancashire, said: "Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly.

John Atkinson:

Mr Atkinson, 26, from Bury, was named by friends on Facebook as a victim.

A fund for his family set up by friends has raised around £5,000

Hayley Turk, who organised the fund through website GoFundMe, wrote: "John was one in a million and loved by so many. A true gentleman."

Martyn Hett:

The 29-year-old PR manager, who had appeared on TV shows Come Dine With Me and Tattoo Fixers, was killed days before leaving for a two-month trip to the US.

Mr Hett's brother, Dan Hett, confirmed his death on Twitter, saying: "They found my brother last night. We are heartbroken."

Russell Hayward, believed to be Mr Hett's partner, paid tribute to him, saying: "We got the news last night that our wonderful iconic and beautiful Martyn didn't survive. He left this world exactly how he lived, centre of attention.

"I'm in a really bad way so please forgive if I don't reply. Thankfully I have this wonderful family and amazing friends to keep each other strong. I love you Martyn. I always will."

Olivia Campbell:

Olivia, from Bury, Greater Manchester, was among the first of the terrorist's victims to be named.

The 15-year-old went to Tottington High School and had been to the concert with her friend, Adam, who has received treatment in hospital.

Olivia's family had spent Tuesday frantically searching for her, but in the early hours of Wednesday Charlotte Campbell revealed her daughter had died in the blast.

Alongside a photo of Olivia she wrote on Facebook: "RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far too soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much."

Kelly Brewster:

Kelly Brewster, from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, was reported by friends and family to be among those killed in the attack.

Her partner, Ian Winslow, later wrote on Facebook: "Not sure how this works but it isn't good news. Kelly Brewster wasn't one of the unidentified hospital patients. She has sadly passed away in the terror attack yesterday.

"Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together. My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are."

Megan Hurley:

Schoolgirl Megan Hurley is also understood to be among the dead.

The youngster was a former pupil of Halewood Church of England Primary School in Liverpool.

The Liverpool Echo reported that the chair of governors from the school attended a memorial service to the bombing victims at St Nicholas' Church in Halewood on Tuesday, where he said Megan's brother was also "seriously injured".

Angelika and Marcin Klis:

Angelika and Marcin Klis are believed to be a Polish couple who died after going to Manchester Arena to collect their daughters from the concert.

Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski told a Polish radio station on Tuesday: "The parents came after the concert to collect their daughters and unfortunately we have information that they are dead. The children are safe."

On Tuesday York College student Alex Klis said she was looking for her parents Angelika and Marcin, who had been missing since the attack.

In a post shared on Facebook she wrote: "Anyone who is in any safe place or hospital in Manchester, if anyone comes across my parents please please let me know as they've been missing ever since the attack."

Alison Howe and Lisa Lees:

Alison Howe, 45, from Royton, Greater Manchester, was reported missing by relatives along with her friend, Lisa Lees, and are now thought to be among the dead.

A family member wrote on Facebook late on Tuesday: "They took a caring beautiful mum and step mother away from us all she was amazing to us all x love you loads Alison Howe xx"

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry:

Teenage sweethearts Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, who were killed in the Manchester bombing, were a "perfect couple", her boss said.

Relatives described Miss Rutherford, 17, and Mr Curry, 19, from South Shields, South Tyneside, as inseparable.

In a joint statement released through Greater Manchester Police, their relatives said: "On the night our daughter Chloe died and our son Liam died, their wings were ready but our hearts were not.

"They were perfect in every way for each other and were meant to be.

"They were beautiful inside and out to ourselves and our families, and they were inseparable.

"Chloe always described herself as ditzy, who Liam adored and would do anything for, including dealing with Chloe's demands for chocolate.

"They lived to go to new places together and explore different cities. They wanted to be together forever and now they are."

Wendy Fawell:

Wendy Fawell, a mother from Otley in West Yorkshire, is among those unaccounted for.

Ms Fawell is reported to have gone to the concert with her daughter and friends, and was last seen in the arena's foyer shortly before the blast.

More than 100 people attended a vigil for her on Tuesday night, the Telegraph and Argus said.

Rosemary Thompson, Ms Fawell's godmother told the newspaper she was "sick with worry", saying: "I keep looking out and listening for news and hoping for the best. All we can do is hope and wait."

Nell Jones:

Nell Jones, 14, was a "bright and popular" schoolgirl killed in the Manchester Arena bombing.

She died at the scene of the blast on Monday evening, her school in Cheshire said.

Denis Oliver, headteacher at Holmes Chapel Comprehensive and Sixth Form, said Nell was a "very bright and popular student", adding: "We are all devastated by the loss and as a school community we must now come to terms with what has happened."

Jane Tweddle:

School receptionist and mother-of-three Jane Tweddle was a "a truly wonderful friend and colleague," according to the principal of the school where she worked.

Ms Tweddle, 51, of Blackpool, was at the arena waiting for a friend's daughter when the blast happened, according to her friend Mark Taylor, who told BBC Radio Lancashire she was "a lovely lady and a very good mother to three daughters".

Jane Bailey, head of South Shore Academy, in Blackpool, said: "Jane was a truly wonderful friend and colleague to all of us at South Shore Academy. As our receptionist, she was in many ways, the public face of the school and she represented us amazingly in this role."

Sorrell Leczkowski:

Sorrell Leczkowski, 14, from Adel in Leeds, has been named as another of those killed in the Manchester attack.

Sorrell is reported to have been a pupil at Allerton High School in the city, though neither the school nor Leeds City Council would confirm this.

Greg Mulholland, the Liberal Democrat candidate for Leeds North West, paid tribute to the youngster on Facebook, saying: "My condolences thoughts & prayers are with the family of 14 year old Sorrell Leczkowski from Adel, Leeds, a victim of the Manchester attack. Heartbreaking news."

Mr Mulholland attended vigils in Leeds on Tuesday night for those killed and injured in the atrocity, and said the girl's mother and grandmother had also been injured.

He said: "People gathered to show sympathy and solidarity with all the victims of the Manchester attack and also especially to show the support of the local community to the families who have been caught up in this terrible atrocity.

"It is heartbreaking that amongst the victims is a 14-year-old girl from Adel. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family."

Michelle Kiss:

The mother of three's family vowed to "draw from the courage and strength she showed in her life" after they confirmed she had been taken away from them in the "most traumatic way imaginable".

Ms Kiss, from Lancashire, was "a loving wife to Tony, mother to Dylan, Elliot and Millie, as well as daughter to Mick and Christine and sister to Nichola", her family said.

They added: "She has been taken away from us, and all that love her, in the most traumatic way imaginable. We hope to draw from the courage and strength she showed in her life to get through this extremely difficult time."

Eilidh MacLeod:

A search is continuing for Barra schoolgirl Eilidh MacLeod who remains missing following the attack.

The 14-year-old was at the concert with friend Laura MacIntyre, 15. Laura is said to be in a "serious condition" in a Manchester hospital but Eilidh remains unaccounted for.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed family liaison officers are in Manchester providing support to the families of both girls.

Courtney Boyle and Philip Tron:

Leeds Beckett University student Courtney Boyle, 19, and Philip Tron, 32, both from Gateshead, are also among the dead.

Deborah Hutchinson, Ms Boyle's mother and the partner of Mr Tron, described the pair as "both my angels flying high in the sky".

In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police, Ms Hutchinson, said: "My stunning amazing beautiful daughter you were my rock, you made me so proud with all you had achieved.

"And my gorgeous crazy Philip, you made my world a happy place and now you are both my angels flying high in the sky."

Elaine McIver:

The family of off-duty Cheshire Police officer Elaine McIver have said "she would want us all to carry on regardless and not be frightened by fear tactics".

Ms McIver's partner Paul was injured in the attack.

In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police, Ms McIver's family said: "Elaine was a much-loved daughter, sister, auntie, friend and colleague, the best we could ever have wished for.

"She was everyone's friend, thoughtful beyond belief, with an effervescent and outgoing personality...

"Despite what has happened to her, she would want us all to carry on regardless and not be frightened by fear tactics; instead she regularly urged us all to rise up against it."