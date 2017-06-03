Manchester attack: Police make 17th arrest

Police investigating the Manchester bombing have arrested a 24-year-old man.

Greater Manchester Police said the man was arrested on Friday night in Rusholme on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act.

He is the 17th person to be arrested in connection with the May 22 attack at the Manchester Arena.

Six people have since been released without charge.

Eleven men, aged between 18 and 44, are now in custody on suspicion of terrorism offences in connection with the attack.

The arrest came after officers seized a car which they said could provide a "significant development" in the investigation.

Residents near Devell House in Rusholme were evacuated and the Royal Logistics Corp bomb disposal team was called out on Friday after the white Nissan Micra was discovered.

A 100m cordon was set up in the area near Banff Road, where police say suicide bomber Salman Abedi had visited in the days leading up to the attack.

CCTV images have been released showing Abedi hauling a blue suitcase in the days leading up to the bombing.