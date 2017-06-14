Manchester Arena is to remain closed until September

The Manchester Arena will stay closed until September, after 22 people were killed there in a terror attack.

The venue has been shut since it was targeted just over three weeks ago, shortly after a concert by singer Ariana Grande.

Management have said they will work with the promoters of the arena's shows scheduled for June, July and August, to find "suitable solutions".
