Manchester Arena is to remain closed until September
The Manchester Arena will stay closed until September, after 22 people were killed there in a terror attack.
The venue has been shut since it was targeted just over three weeks ago, shortly after a concert by singer Ariana Grande.
Management have said they will work with the promoters of the arena's shows scheduled for June, July and August, to find "suitable solutions".
