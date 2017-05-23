Manchester Arena blast: What we know so far

Here is what we know so far about the suspected terrorist attack at Manchester Arena.

19 people have died and 50 have been injured in the blast.

The explosion rocked the Manchester Arena at the conclusion of a performance by the American star Ariana Grande.

Manchester Arena said the explosion happened outside the venue, as people began streaming from the doors.

#Manchester explosion: 19 dead and around 50 injured in the incident that's currently being treated as terrorism

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to the venue at around 10.35pm and approach roads were closed.

They said the blast was "currently being treated as a terrorist incident".

Manchester Victoria station was evacuated and trains cancelled.

A "controlled explosion" was carried out by police at the Cathedral Gardens area near Manchester Arena shortly after 1.30am.

The Prime Minister condemned what was being treated as an "appalling terrorist attack" and said she would chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee on Tuesday.

Police said the suspicious item at the centre of the controlled explosion was just abandoned clothing.

The victims are being treated at six hospitals across Greater Manchester, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said.

Theresa May suspended her General Election campaign following the news, while Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron cancelled a campaign tour to Gibraltar.

Disturbing footage taken inside the #Manchester Arena captures the moment the explosion was heard

If discovered to be carried out by terrorists, it would become the worst atrocity in the UK since 56 people were killed in the 7/7 London bombings in 2005.