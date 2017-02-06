Managers held over China foot massage parlour fire that killed 18

The managers of a foot massage parlour in China in which 18 people were killed in a fire have been detained.

Another 18 people were injured in the blaze at the Zuxintang parlour on Sunday.

The official Xinhua News Agency gave no further details of the arrests and the cause of the fire was under investigation on Monday.

Workers jumped out of windows to escape the fire at the parlour in Zhejiang province's Tiantai county at around 4pm local time.

China has struggled to improve workplace safety and change a deep-rooted business mentality that puts profits above all else.

Recent disasters include an explosion at a hazardous material warehouse in the eastern city of Tianjin in August 2015 that killed at least 114 people.

AP