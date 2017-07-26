Man who searched for missing WW2 soldiers dies after scuba diving in channel

A man who helped a US organisation search for American servicemen missing from the Second World War has died after scuba diving in the English Channel, authorities in Britain said.

Dr Bruce Hottum, 63, of Glenford, New York, died last week, Kent coroner's office confirmed.

An investigation is under way.

Kent Police said they went to the waterfront in Ramsgate on Friday after a report of a man who had collapsed after a dive.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Mr Hottum went to the Palau Islands in the Pacific in 2015 to search for American MIAs from the Second World War.

His dental practice partner said he was exploring a Second World War plane wreck site when he was stricken.