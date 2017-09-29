Man who helped police arrest Boston marathon bomber dies aged 70

The man who found the Boston marathon bomber hiding in his boat in his backyard has died.

David Henneberry, of Watertown, Massachusetts, died on Wednesday aged 70, a funeral home confirmed.

David Henneberry, who died this week, had told the Globe what led to the discovery of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in his boat. https://t.co/i1c3If4X5U — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) September 29, 2017

With police in Boston searching on April 19 2013, for the bombing suspect, Mr Henneberry noticed some padding to protect the hull of his 24-foot boat that had been shrink-wrapped had fallen off.

Mr Henneberry went outside, lifted the wrap and found a bloody Dzhokhar Tsarnaev curled up inside.

A thermal image of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hiding in David Henneberry’s boat.

He ran back into his home and called the emergency services.

Hailed as a hero for his actions, he was uncomfortable with the attention.

Three people were killed and hundreds injured in the atrocity at the US city's famous endurance race in 2013.

Tsarnaev was later sentenced to death.

AP