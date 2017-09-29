Man who helped police arrest Boston marathon bomber dies aged 70

Back to Boston Marathon explosions World Home

The man who found the Boston marathon bomber hiding in his boat in his backyard has died.

David Henneberry, of Watertown, Massachusetts, died on Wednesday aged 70, a funeral home confirmed.

With police in Boston searching on April 19 2013, for the bombing suspect, Mr Henneberry noticed some padding to protect the hull of his 24-foot boat that had been shrink-wrapped had fallen off.

Mr Henneberry went outside, lifted the wrap and found a bloody Dzhokhar Tsarnaev curled up inside.

A thermal image of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hiding in David Henneberry’s boat.

He ran back into his home and called the emergency services.

Hailed as a hero for his actions, he was uncomfortable with the attention.

Three people were killed and hundreds injured in the atrocity at the US city's famous endurance race in 2013.

Tsarnaev was later sentenced to death.

AP
KEYWORDS: boston, marathon, bombing, David Henneberry

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in World