Man who drove up to police station with dead body next to him is sent for trial

A man faces trial in England accused of murder after pulling up outside a police station with a body in the car.

Sukhwinder Singh was arrested after the body of 39-year-old Harish Kumar was found in the front passenger seat of a BMW on Thursday.

The vehicle had been parked outside West Bromwich police station in the West Midlands.

Police have said the victim, from Willenhall, West Midlands, died from a stab wound to the chest.

Singh, 40, appeared for a brief hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday and followed proceedings with the help of a Punjabi interpreter.

Sukhwinder Singh.

Stood in the dock, wearing a pair of grey jogging bottoms and a grey t-shirt, he spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood what was being said.

A provisional trial date was set for January 29, subject to any further reports.

Judge James Burbidge QC told him: "You'll next be back in court on October 9 by which time I would hope, if there has to be, there will at least be a preliminary report.

"If you are to be tried by a jury of 12 people that will happen in January."

Singh, of MacDonald Close in Tividale, was remanded in custody until October when he will appear back at the city court.

Meanwhile, the victim's family have paid tribute to "a great, yet very humble man".

In a statement issued through police, a relative said: "He was always there to help and he will be sadly missed - I can't just believe that we've lost him."