Man who bit off colleague's ear in savage' attack jailed for two years

A restaurant worker who bit off his friend's ear during a night out has been jailed for two years.

Connor Smith, 19, left chef Anil Jnagal permanently disfigured after medics were unable to reattach a "really large chunk" of his ear following the late-night attack in Birmingham's Broad Street night-life quarter.

The city's Crown Court was told Smith was drunk and had been using cannabis before he assaulted his work-mate, who was trying to calm him down.

Prosecutor Tariq Shakoor said Smith, of Summerlee Road, Erdington, worked alongside 25-year-old Mr Jnagal at a Harvester branch at Birmingham's Star City leisure complex.

Describing the "savage" attack in September last year, Mr Shakoor said: "Anil Jnagal had to apologise for this defendant's behaviour a number of times to other members of the public.

"The victim describes the defendant turning on him.

"The two of them then fell to the floor - with the defendant on top of Mr Jnagal. And without any warning the defendant is described as trying to fight Mr Jnagal, and during that he has bitten his ear off."

Offering mitigation for the offence, defence barrister Jonathan Barker said Smith was in an emotional state following the death of his aunt a month earlier.

"Nothing is going to bring the complainant's ear back or turn back time, but hopefully you will accept that the defendant is deeply remorseful and appalled by his behaviour," Mr Barker told the court.

Sentencing Smith, who admitted wounding, Judge Richard Bond said local courts had to deal "day in and day out" with instances of violence on Broad Street.

Judge Bond, who heard that reconstructive surgery was unlikely due to the nature of Mr Jnagal's injury, told Smith: "All the victim did was to try and stop you being aggressive towards others.

"It ended up with you quite deliberately using your teeth as a weapon and you bit off a really large chunk. About half of his ear has completely disappeared.

"This is not something that happens in a millisecond - to bite through somebody's ear takes real determination and a real effort."

Stressing that the area near the scene of the attack would have been busy, the judge added: "At that time of night there are people all around who would have witnessed what you did.

"People who use Broad Street must realise that if they want to act in this violent way then they should expect an immediate custodial sentence."