Man who attacked French police at Notre Dame shouted 'This is for Syria'

Update 7.53pm: The assailant who attacked Paris police with a hammer at Notre-Dame Cathedral, cried "This is for Syria" before being shot and wounded by officers outside one of France's most popular tourist sites.

At least 600 people were held inside the iconic 12th century church, while others fled in panic from the sprawling esplanade outside as police combed the area in the centre of the French capital.

The assault was the latest act of violence targeting security forces at high-profile sites in France, which remains under a state of emergency after a string of Islamic extremist attacks.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb told reporters that a police officer in a three-person patrol was lightly wounded in the attack, and the assailant was shot and wounded by a fellow officer. The attacker's condition was being evaluated.

"A person came up behind the police officers, armed with a hammer, and started to hit the police officer," he said.

The man cried "This is for Syria" but said nothing else indicating a motive or a link to extremist groups, Mr Collomb said. No group immediately claimed responsibility, and Mr Collomb said he appeared to have acted alone.

Police ask people inside Notre-Dame Cathedral to raise their hands after a man attacked a police officer nearby https://t.co/QLW9Gzz3xx pic.twitter.com/4SfnT50WW5 — CNN (@CNN) June 6, 2017

A hammer and kitchen knives were found on the assailant, as well as documents suggesting he was an Algerian student, Mr Collomb said. He said authorities were working to verify his identity.

"We have passed from a very sophisticated terrorism to a terrorism where any instrument can be used for attacks," he said.

The incident happened at around 4:20pm local time. A large number of police cars descended on the Ile de Cite island in the Seine River, where the celebrated cathedral is located.

Authorities told people to stay away from the area and some took refuge inside the cathedral. People inside Notre Dame, the nearby Sainte-Chappelle cathedral and area bars and cafes were told to stay inside while the police operation was under way.

Among the several hundred people ordered to remain inside the cathedral was former US ambassador to the United Nations Nancy Soderberg. She was admiring the church's stained glass windows when a French announcement came on urging those inside to stay calm as police dealt with an incident outside.

"People are extraordinarily calm, helping those who don't speak English translate," @nancysoderberg says of scene inside Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/PjIkcNv7GT — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 6, 2017

The visitors got nervous when they were told soon after that the doors were closing and everyone had to stay inside, Ms Soderberg said.

"It was really scary, we had no idea if there were any accomplices inside," she said.

They were being released one by one after careful police searches.

Witnesses described a dramatic police operation in the tourist-filled area.

Lawrence Langner, a 73-year-old American visiting the neighbourhood just across the Seine River from the cathedral, said he suddenly heard commotion and two detonations like gunshots.

Journalist David Metreau, who said his office overlooks the square that fronts Notre Dame, tweeted that there were two blasts that sounded like shots. Looking down from his office, he saw a man inert on the square.

"The police didn't seem interested in him at the beginning," Mr Metreau said. "I thought he was dead."

Officers then checked the man's pulse, while medics eventually came and took him away on a stretcher.

Ms Soderberg said those inside the cathedral remained calm and orderly throughout despite not knowing what was happening, though "everyone was very quiet and very scared" when police came in to check the cathedral's pews row by row.

She tweeted a photo from inside the Notre Dame showing those locked inside putting their arms in the air as instructed by police.

"We will remember this for the rest of our lives," she said. "Now everyone just wants to go home."

The attack came the day before Emmanuel Macron unveils his first efforts against terrorism, which Mr Collomb called the new president's top priority.

Paris remains under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years, including several targeting police officers and security personnel.

In April, an attacker opened fire on a police van on Paris' Champs Elysees, killing one and gravely wounding two others. The attacker was shot dead by police.

The incident recalled two other attacks on soldiers providing security at prominent locations around Paris, one at the Louvre museum in February and one at Orly airport in March.

Earlier A man has been shot and injured by police in Paris after attempting to attack an officer with a hammer near Notre-Dame Cathedral.

The man who attacked a police officer lying wounded on the esplanade of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, today. Pic: David Metreau

Update 4.52pm: It is understood the attacker went after the officer while he was on patrol on the esplanade in front of the cathedral.

The officer then used his weapon to shoot the attacker, who was taken to hospital.

Witnesses described a dramatic police operation in the tourist-filled area.

Lawrence Langner, a 73-year-old American, said he suddenly heard a commotion and two detonations like gunshots.

Journalist David Metreau, who said his office overlooks the square that fronts Notre-Dame, tweeted there were two blasts that sounded like shots. He posted a photo of a body on the ground.

Un homme à terre devant notre-dame (il y a 1/2h). Entre temps il a été évacué pic.twitter.com/amq6ch0raT — David Rahul Métreau (@RahulMetreau) June 6, 2017

Police said the operation was over about an hour after it started.

Update 4.14pm: Police said the officer used his weapon to shoot the attacker, who was then taken to hospital.

Police union official Cedric Michel said the attacker was armed with a hammer and targeted a police officer on patrol on the esplanade in front of the cathedral. The attacker was then "neutralised" by police, he added.

Heavy police presence near Notre Dame Cathedral as Paris police warn the public to stay away due to incident https://t.co/hS67w3Dhz4 pic.twitter.com/RkZTTgCVH0 — ABC News (@ABC) June 6, 2017

It is unclear whether the attacker was acting alone.

Police in the city urged people to stay away from the area.

A friend in Paris who live across from Notre Dame just witnessed this incident in Paris including the man who was shot. pic.twitter.com/BF6jbKHdtk — G.K. (@caldouno) June 6, 2017

Earlier: The public is being urged to stay away from the area, with a number of officers said to be in the area.

BBC reports the police intervention comes amid reports of "gunshots and panic" in the area.

Reuters report a police source as saying that a man attacked an officer with a hammer before he was shot and injured by police.

🔴Parvis de #NotreDame Intervention en cours des effectifs de police, évitez le secteur — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) June 6, 2017

French TV is reporting an officer shot a man who tried to assault him. People are being urged to stay away from the area.

Tourists are being kept inside the building.

🔴 EN DIRECT - Le public confiné va être «progressivement autorisé à sortir» #NotreDame >> https://t.co/UqdA2J3eFm pic.twitter.com/6eZS0EE5yU — Le Figaro (@Le_Figaro) June 6, 2017

Large numbers of police cars sped to the area on the Ile de Cite island in the River Seine.

A witness, told local French media, BFMTV, he could see a “man on the ground who is not moving”.

David Rahul Métreaum said: “There is a group of people from the emergency services around the man on the ground.”