Man walking with daughter in Wales dies after mountain plunge

A father has died after falling "a considerable distance" while walking with his daughter on a Welsh mountain.

The man slipped on Tryfan in Snowdonia on Sunday and was airlifted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He and his daughter, believed to be from the south of England, were trying to come down the mountain but turned back when they realised it was too steep, a rescue official said.

The man is then thought to have slipped and fallen during their ascent back up the gully, Christopher Lloyd of Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation said.

A view of Tryfan in Snowdonia. Picture: PA

The victim, who had climbed Snowdon a day earlier during the weekend trip with his daughter, believed to be aged in her mid 20s, was spotted by a rock climber nearby and police were called shortly after midday.

Mr Lloyd described the mountain as "a challenge", and said their rescue service deals with at least two fatal incidents each year.

He said: "These two, a gentleman and his daughter were hill-walking. They were looking for the descent off the mountain, which can be quite treacherous. The whole mountain is steep and rocky so it's all quite a challenge."

He added: "They have gone down a bit, realised it was getting too steep and they've decided to go back which is a very good decision, and something has gone wrong.

"It is tragic, having made the correct decision to turn around. It's very, very sad."

Asked how far the man fell Mr Lloyd said it was "a considerable distance".

Pc Gethin Jones, of North Wales Police said: "The man, who is not local to the area, was located and airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor but sadly he was pronounced dead.

"His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with his family and friends."