Man stabbed to death after getting off tram in England

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed to death just yards from a busy road and primary school in rush hour.

The man, in his fifties, was found on a pathway leading from the Soho Benson Road tram stop in the Winson Green area of Birmingham on Friday.

Detectives said the man had got off a tram alone before being attacked on the footpath.

He was stabbed multiple times and his body was found at around 4.30pm on the path, around 15 yards from Benson Road and just a few hundred yards from Benson Community School.

While the man has yet to be formally identified, police are confident they know who he is.

A post-mortem examination is expected on Sunday.

The scene remained cordoned off on Saturday as officers scoured the area for clues, with a blue forensics tent not far from where the body was discovered.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Langley said there was no indication of a motive for the attack but said officers were working on "several hypotheses".

He told the Press Association: "What we do know is that he has come into contact with somebody - I don't know whether it was a pre-planned meeting or not, but we don't think it is.

"He has come into contact with his attacker which has resulted in him receiving multiple stab wounds."

Mr Langley said the man had been alone when he got off the tram, and officers are now scouring CCTV footage from the tram stop and the Benson Road area as part of their investigation.

"I would be appealing for anyone who may have been in the Benson Road area between 4pm and 5pm yesterday.

"We are appealing for witnesses, anybody who was in that area around that time or anyone who may have information around this, to come forward."