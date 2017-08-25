Man shot in Brussles after attacking police with knife

A man has been shot by soldiers in the centre of Brussels, after he attacked them with a knife.

The man is alive - but is said to be in a critical condition.

Belgian prosecutors say he's not known to have links to terrorism.

The crisis centre said in a tweet late on Friday the "situation is under control".

Belgian prime minister Charles Michel tweeted: "All our support is with our soldiers. Our security services remain on alert. We are following the situation closely."

Images from central Brussels showed police have sealed off a main street not far from the Belgian capital's main Grand Place tourist attraction.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people in attacks on March 22 2016 on the Brussels main airport and underground system.