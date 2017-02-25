Man shot after driving car into city square in Germany

A man drove a car into people in a central square in the German city of Heidelberg.

Three people were injured in the attack and the man was shot after being tracked down by officers.

Police spokeswoman Anne Baas said one of the three people struck outside a bakery this afternoon was seriously injured.

#BREAKING The attacker in Heidelberg escaped from the scene with a knife, then shot by the police: Germany media pic.twitter.com/DqHkUhiXVZ — Guy Elster (@guyelster) February 25, 2017

The suspect fled and was then found by a police patrol, and was shot by an officer following a short stand-off.

He was taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate word on the man's possible motives.