Man seriously injured and firefighters hurt after UK house blaze

A man has been seriously injured in an explosion at a house in Hull.

Humberside Police said three firefighters are also thought to have suffered minor injuries after they responded to the blaze and subsequent blast on Beverley Road, in the city.

The scene in #Hull's Beverley Road after house fire and explosion. Fire service tell us one man and two firefighters have been injured pic.twitter.com/E8FrPQADFf — VikingFMNews (@VikingFMNews) March 10, 2017

A force spokesman said police were called by the fire service at 6.23am on Friday.

He said: "A man from the property has been taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

"Three fire officers are believed to have sustained minor injuries.

"The cause of the fire is not known at this time and a cordon will remain in place at the property pending a joint investigation."

Beverley Road is closed in #Hull between Queens Road and Clough Road. Police, Ambulance and Fire Service 'dealing with an incident' pic.twitter.com/yRGs0Y9QiO — James Piekos (@Piekos) March 10, 2017

Beverley Road is one of the main routes into the centre of Hull and road closures caused severe traffic hold-ups.

The spokesman said police hoped to lifted the road closure before too long.